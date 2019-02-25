Lil Pump To Reportedly Give Harvard Commencement Speech & The Backlash Is Fierce: ‘I’d Feel Cheated’

Is this for real? On the heels of his ‘Harverd Dropout’ album, Lil Pump claims he’s giving the 2019 Harvard commencement speech, which has left fans asking one thing: ‘wtf?’

Who needs Angela Merkel when you have Lil Pump? Though the Chancellor of Germany was initially scheduled to speak at Harvard’s 368th Commencement ceremony on May 30, it seems she can stay home since Lil Pump (born Gazzy Garcia, 18) says he’s going to do it, according to a press release Warner Bros. released on Feb. 25. “You don’t gotta graduate from Harvard to do this speech,” Pump said in the release, according to Complex. “I dropped out, so they called me like they called the guy that made Windows and PCs and sh*t before I was born.”

“You just need a cap and gown, which I got,” Pump also says in the press release. “When I found out, I was happy to give everyone a lesson. I’m all about the youth. Yes, they are the future. This is a preview of my speech, one word: ESSKEETIT!!!!!!” This…is probably a troll, since Pump just released his second studio album, Harverd Dropout, on Feb. 22. (HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Harvard’s media team for a statement on this.) However, some fans are convinced it’s real – and they’re not happy. “If I graduated from Harvard and this happened I’d feel cheated of life,” one tweeted.

“Imagine having busted your ass for years to get into Harvard and graduate just to have Lil Pump do your commencement ceremony… ” tweeted @bamilolem. “Harvard losing mad credibility,” @ChrisCaruso98 also tweeted. “If I made it all the way through Harvard only to find out Lil Pump was talking at my graduation, I would throw up.” “WHATS WRONG WITH HARVARD?!?! Who thought this was a good idea?!?!”

This shit I’m reading about lil pump giving the commencement speech at Harvard better be a joke. — John Austin☘️ (@AshmeadJohn) February 25, 2019

No way lil pump is speaking at Harvard 😂😂😂😂 — Tuna (@JohnAbdallah06) February 25, 2019

Perhaps it’s a sign of the impending apocalypse, but some fans were behind this. “[the] fact that Lil Pump is giving a commencement speech at the Harvard graduation is the greatest thing I’ve heard in a while,” @andrewk969 (nice username, bruh) tweeted. @YungBasedCoyle also celebrated this “decision” online. “Lil Pump is actually giving a 2019 Harvard University commencement speech and I’m just really happy to be alive in the moment of history that’s happening.”

So, is this happening? Probably not. It might be a stunt to draw up interest for a possible concert, as Complex reports WHRB Harvard Radio is said to have officially announced Pump’s participation. Plus, Lil Pump claims that he “DID DROP OUT OF HARVARD TO SAVE THE RAP GAME,” according to CapitalXtra, but per AllMusic, the 18-year-old Pump was expelled from school in the ninth grade for fighting. So, take everything Lil Pump says with a grain of salt – including this commencement speech announcement (at least, wait until Harvard confirms/denies it.)