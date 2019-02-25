Lady Gaga Gushed About Being ‘So Proud’ Of Bradley Cooper After Buzzed-About Oscars Performance

Lady Gaga had nothing but praise for her ‘A Star Is Born’ costar Bradley Cooper after their stunning ‘Shallow’ performance at the Oscars. In fact, she’s ‘so f**king proud’ of him!

It wasn’t just everyone at home who adored Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga‘s performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars. Gaga couldn’t stop praising Bradley for how incredible he was! The duo were overheard backstage at the Dolby Theater after bringing the house down, reveling in what had just happened. Bradley and Gaga hugged tightly after leaving the stage, and were met with a round of applause from the Oscars production staff. He was then overheard by an eyewitness who spoke to People, asking, “Did I nail it?” Gaga stared him in the eye and said, “I’m so f**king proud of you!”

How adorable is that? We stan a supportive queen. They got their mic packs removed, then scurried away to get back in their seats and watch the rest of the show. Bradley had to be equally proud of Gaga for that performance. It gave us chills! They stepped right onstage from their seats to settle down, Gaga on the piano and Bradley facing her on a stool. Their take on the track from A Star Is Born was incredibly intimate. At one point, Bradley rose from his seat and sat down, cheek-to-cheek, with Gaga on the piano bench. They sang together like that and ended the song looking deep into each other’s eyes. Yep, that got a standing ovation!

Even better? “Shallow” won the Oscar for Best Original Song, and as a co-writer on the track, that means Gaga officially has an Academy Award. She’s halfway to an EGOT… just saying. Gaga managed to stop sobbing during her acceptance speech to thank Bradley. “Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could’ve sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much,” she said.