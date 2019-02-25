Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s GF Irina Shayk Prove They’re Friends At 2019 Oscars — See Pic

Who said three is a crowd? Despite endless rumors of a romance between Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Mother Monster proved to be the best of friends with his girlfriend at the Oscars!

Sorry to shippers of Lady Gaga, 32, and Bradley Cooper, 44, but that’s one romance that likely won’t be happening. Despite their undeniable chemistry on-stage and on-screen, Bradley and Mother Monster are just friends. If you still have your doubts, just look at the new photos of Gaga with Bradley’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk! The two ladies looked elated to sit next to each other at the 2019 Academy Awards, and were even photographed hugging it out at one point. The sweet snapshots showed Irina looking truly overjoyed for the A Star Is Born actress as she won an award, before wrapping her in a tight embrace. No drama here!

That being said, we can hardly blame fans for jumping to conclusions about the dynamic of Gaga’s relationship with Bradley. As if their Jan. 26 Las Vegas performance wasn’t steamy enough, their on-stage chemistry continued at this year’s Academy Awards, when they hit the stage with a performance of “Shallow.” The hit song from A Star Is Born is already enough to make just about anyone cry, but misty-eyes are guaranteed after seeing the way Gaga looks at Bradley! They may not be in love IRL, but these two definitely share one special relationship!

For those who still have their doubts, just wait until you see how Bradley’s face lit up on the red carpet with Irina on his arm. The pair arrived hand-in-hand to the awards show, and were absolutely beaming as they stepped onto the carpet. Bradley looked thrilled to have his lady at his side for their night out, after leaving their one-year-old baby at home. The flirty couple both wore head-to-toe black for the occasion, and continued their sweet PDA inside the ceremony.

We know what you’re thinking – why don’t Bradley and Gaga just shut down these rumors already?! While the friends have yet to speak out about the fan theories, a source close to the two actors told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they aren’t surprised by the reactions at all. “Both Gaga and Bradley Cooper find it sweet and laughable at the same time that fans are saying they will get married some day, especially since Gaga announced the end of her engagement this week,” our source told us. “They have been hearing the chatter since they began working together as everyone has told them their on screen chemistry is insane, so of course they aren’t surprised especially now that she is single to be hearing this now more than ever. They expected this even before filming began.”