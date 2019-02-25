Kylie Jenner Is Solo & Sexy In White Cutout Swimsuit Amid Jordyn Woods Drama — New Pic

Kylie Jenner’s not letting her alleged drama with Jordyn Woods affect her poolside lounging time! See the makeup mogul stun in a white bathing suit with a major peek-a-boo on the backside.

We’d need a pool day if we were Kylie Jenner, too. Amidst the 21-year-old makeup mogul’s alleged drama with BFF Jordyn Woods, she spread out on a poolside bed in a white swimsuit that flaunted major backside. A pair of coordinating white sunnies lay nearby! Kylie shared the resulting selfie on Feb. 25 — let her cutout bathing suit inspire your spring break wardrobe below. As you can see, Kylie is carrying on with life, despite the alleged turmoil between her best friend and family. That IG aesthetic has to be maintained, rain or shine!

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO is also carrying on with normal routines by spending quality time with her sisters. Kylie included Khloe Kardashian, 34, in her Snapchat video on Feb. 25, as both said “Hi” for the camera — no awkward tensions here! Kylie’s closest friend, Jordyn, allegedly made out and cuddled with Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s (now ex) boyfriend and father to her child, at a house party on Feb. 17. Ever since reports of the alleged hookup began circulating two days later, everyone’s been looking to see Kylie’s next move: will she dump Jordyn as her BFF? So far, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to unfollow Jordyn on Instagram, a move that sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney have already done. However, Jordan did reportedly move out of Kylie’s house in Calabasas, which a source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Kylie’s swimsuit look below is giving us flashbacks to when she twinned with Jordyn in neon green swimwear in Jan. 2019! The duo went on a tropical vacation to celebrate Stormi Webster’s first birthday, and it’s unclear whether Kylie’s bestie will grace her feed ever again. As we’ve told you, Kylie has reportedly been on the fence this past week as reports claim her longtime pal is trying to apologize for her alleged hookup with the Cleveland Cavaliers player! “Kylie still seems torn…It’s gonna be very difficult for her to cut Jordyn completely out of her life,” a source told People, who also claimed that “it’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from [Jordyn’s] side.” What do you do in a standstill? Post a swimsuit selfie!

On a side note — can you believe Kylie welcomed Stormi with Travis Scott just one year ago? Check out even more of the first-time mom’s sexiest swimsuit pictures after giving birth to her daughter in our gallery above!