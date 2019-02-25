Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Prove They’re Not Fighting Over Cheating Scandal With Cute Hangout

Kylie Jenner was happy to let her followers know she’s supporting her big sis Khloe Kardashian when she took to Snapchat to share an adorable video of them hanging out and flaunting dog filters.

Kylie Jenner, 21, may not be cool with big sister Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson, 27, but she’s definitely cool with Khloe! The supportive younger sibling took to Snapchat to prove she’s staying by Khloe’s side by posting a fun video of the two of them happily hanging out and sporting cute dog filters. “Hi,” Kylie said to the camera while filming before turning the camera over to Khloe, who looked up and also said “Hi”.

Although the exchange was short, it was enough to prove the KarJenner sisters are still finding ways to stay lighthearted despite the recent drama surrounding them. Just last week, Tristan and Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, made headlines for allegedly making out at the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s house party on Feb. 17, leaving Khloe’s fans shocked. It hasn’t been confirmed on whether or not Khloe and Tristan were already broken up before the alleged hookup, but the KarJenners definitely seem to see it as a form of betrayal, especially on Jordyn’s part, since she’s been a family friend for many years and even lived with Kylie. Kylie unfollowed Tristan, who is the father of Khloe’s 10-month old daughter, True, on social media shortly after the scandal, but as of right now, she’s still following Jordan, leading many to wonder if their friendship still has a chance.

Regardless of what happens between Kylie and Jordyn, it’s good to know the makeup mogul is spending time with Khloe. Khloe was also seen working out with sister Kourtney after the cheating scandal news broke, so she definitely has the love of family to help her get through this difficult time.

So we’re just gonna ignore the song in the back? As in @KylieJenner is never gonna be friends with @jordynwoods anymore. That’s why @khloekardashian is in the video! It makes so much sense if you think about it. pic.twitter.com/vms1bySuJc — chxstinx (@chxstinx2) February 25, 2019

