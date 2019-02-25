Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that they had the ‘birds & the bees’ talk with their 5-year-old daughter Lincoln!

Having “the talk” with your kids is usually awkward, but at least if your parents are Kristen Bell, 38, and Dax Shepard, 44, they’ll turn the tale into a hilarious anecdote. While speaking with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, Kristen and Dax opened up about how having the birds and the bees talk with their daughter Lincoln, 5, did not go as planned. Dax explained, “We didn’t like, ‘Oh crap, got to get around to that talk.'” In fact, apparently Lincoln brought it up herself. Kristen added, “She said, ‘Well, where do babies come from?’ And we were both like, ‘OK.'” Dax added, “We went through the anatomy. Penis, vagina, ovum, sperm. We were laying it all out.” However, just as they were getting to “the action”, Lincoln lost interest and just went outside. Dax said, “But when it got to the actual nuts and bolts of the operation-” And then Kristen interjected, “We bored her to death.” Watch the whole hilarious clip above.

Recently, Kristen revealed that when it comes to the story of Snow White, she and her kids have a couple questions regarding its messages. She told Parents, “Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?’ I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m doing something right.’”

And Kristen previously went on Ellen to discuss all of the details about Frozen 2 that she was able to share with the audience… without getting into trouble with Disney. “Well you know I can’t say a lot because Disney has people everywhere,” Kristen said. “But I have recorded the movie. There will be edits before it’s finished. But yeah, I know the songs. I know the story. It’s very good… I can’t say much more than that or I’ll get in trouble!”