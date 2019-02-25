Kourtney Kardashian: How She Really Feels About Sofia Richie’s Sexy New VS Lingerie Pic

Sofia Richie’s so stunning it’s hard not to envy her. Especially when she posts pictures of her flawless figure in nothing but lingerie. So, does her beauty make Kourtney Kardashian jealous?

Sofia Richie, 20, recently posted what might be her sexiest photo ever to Instagram. In the black and white pic, she’s laying on her back in an empty bath in a Victoria’s Secret bra and thong combo. Wearing the brand’s satin kimono, T-shirt Perfect Shape bra and Sexy Illusions No Show Thong, Sofia gives the camera a sultry stare. We think Sofia looks so stunning and, according to sources, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, thinks so too.

Although it’s easy to assume that the mom of three might be jealous of her ex Scott Disick’s much younger girlfriend a source close to the KarJenner clan insists there’s no cattiness. “Kourtney is not threatened by Sofia’s lingerie photos one bit, and actually thinks Sofia looks amazing. Kourtney knows she can hold her own when it comes to posting sexy pics, and is confident enough to not feel jealous despite the age difference between her and Sofia. Despite Kourtney’s 40th birthday approaching, she still feels sexier and in better shape than ever. Kourtney plans on celebrating with a huge birthday bash and is excited to mark the occasion with friends and family.” We have a feeling that is going to be one wild party! Maybe Sofia will even be on the guest list. After all she and Scott recently vacationed with Kourtney and enjoyed some great bonding time.

It’s a good thing that Kourtney is so at peace with Scott’s relationship with Sofia because he does seem to be very settled with her. He even revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that Sofia has been a “blessing.” Speaking about distancing himself from his partying lifestyle, Scott said, “I think I just got older. I got tired of all that running around… She [Sofia] does seem to calm me down. So I take that as a blessing… She’s extremely, extremely generous and extremely thoughtful.” So sweet, no wonder Kourtney is happy for Scott and Sofia.