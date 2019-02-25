Khloe Kardashian Shows Tristan What He’s Missing In Tight Pantsuit With Kourtney & Kendall

Khloe Kardashian may be freshly single but she was the picture of confidence when she flaunted a sparkly see-through pantsuit in new pics with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on Feb. 24.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is embracing her fantastic figure despite all the drama surrounding her ex Tristan Thompson, 27, and his alleged hookup with Jordyn Woods, 21! The mother-of-one showed up looking absolutely amazing in sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s Instagram pics, which she posted on Feb. 25, and we can’t get over it! In the pics, Khloe was joined by 39-year-old Kourtney and their sister Kendall Jenner, 23. The trio posed for a series of snapshots looking serious but sexy in revealing outfits. Kourtney flaunted a long sparkly see-through dress with heels while Khloe showed off a similar pantsuit, and Kendall wore a dark red leather mini dress with tights and heels. In one eye-catching pic, Khloe and Kendall can be seen touching Kourtney’s thong-wearing behind. “Smile for the camera ✨,” Kourtney captioned the stunning photos. SEE THE PICS OF KHLOE & HER SISTERS HERE!

Kourtney’s pics come after Khloe was also seen hanging out with her other sister Kylie Jenner, 21. Kylie recently took to Snapchat to show off a cute clip of herself and Khloe saying hello while flaunting dog face filters. It’s the first time the sisters have been spotted together since the messy situation with Tristan and Jordyn, who’s been Kylie’s BFF for years, made headlines, and it definitely proved there’s no beef between them!

It’s good to know Khloe has the support of her family during this personal and challenging time. From the looks of her recent pics, it also seems like she’s happy to be moving on and embracing who she is! Although she hasn’t officially spoken out about Tristan’s alleged cheating, she has been posting various cryptic messages that feature all kinds of advice in tough times, including staying strong and knowing your worth.