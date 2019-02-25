See Pic
Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About A ‘Snake’ After Unfollowing Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian & Jordyn Woods
Who’s the snake in Khloe Kardashian life? Khloe posted ANOTHER cryptic quote on Instagram about not trusting snakes… like Jordyn Woods?

There’s a snake bothering Khloe Kardashian. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted another one of her patented cryptic messages on her February 24th Instagram story, this time calling out a snake! And while she doesn’t name names… come on, we all know what she’s referencing. The post comes one week after she found out that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, and just hours after she unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram. Subtle, Khloe!

The post, which you can see below, features the snake emoji, and reads, “No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It’s still a snake.” Sister Kourtney Kardashian also posted a snake-themed Instagram on February 22 that fans thought was totally about Jordyn. It’s easy to get distracted by her nude photo, but if you focus in on her diamond necklace, it’s shaped like a snake. She captioned it, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” Savage!

This wasn’t the only cryptic message Khloe made on the 24th. There were three more, in fact! Buried behind adorable pics of baby True Thompson, Khloe posted quotes that read: “People reveal themselves through their actions;” “Just a reminder in case your mind is playing tricks on you today: You matter. You’re important. You’re loved. And your presence on this earth makes a difference whether you see it or not;” “And too often we forget we are worthy of love too.” It really doesn’t take a genius to know what she’s talking about. While she hasn’t spoken out publicly about the drama yet, these posts are pretty sufficient.

Khloe Kardashian Snake Story
@khloekardashian/Instagram

The majority of this controversy is playing out over social media. Kim Kardashian started things off by unfollowing Jordyn and Tristan, with Kendall Jenner following suit and unfollowing Tristan. Kim defended Khloe multiple times, calling out the haters criticizing her for going to events, and slamming The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss for perpetuating rumors that Khloe would be the next Bachelorette.