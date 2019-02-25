Jordyn Woods Reportedly Blaming Alleged Tristan Hookup On Being ‘Too Drunk’

Jordyn Woods is reportedly blaming it on the alcohol. As she begs Khloe and Kylie for forgiveness, she reportedly revealed that she was intoxicated while allegedly hooking up with Tristan Thompson!

Jordyn Woods reportedly can’t remember her alleged hookup with Tristan Thompson. The model allegedly blames being blackout drunk during the incident — as in, she was too drunk to know what she was doing, according to unnamed sources who spoke to TMZ. But she’s not trying to make excuses at all, merely trying to put some context on the situation. She has repeatedly begged her best friend, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian for forgiveness! Jordyn reportedly told them that she doesn’t even know how she got to the party where the alleged hookup occurred on February 17.

This certainly explains why Jordyn originally denied fooling around with Tristan when Khloe confronted her about it, as Us Weekly reported. She was vehement that nothing happened! She’s been crying and calling Kylie and Khloe to apologize, a source close to the influencer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, but they’re not biting. But she’s determined to win back their trust and friendship, a second source told us.

“As soon everyone stops talking about it, and emotions cool down, Jordyn is hoping that she, Khloe and Kylie will have a sit down, heart to heart conversation about everything,” the source said. “Kylie and Jordyn will be okay, but Jordyn will probably never fully recover from this with the rest of the family. Trust was broken and Jordyn will not be as tight with the rest of the family after this.” Whatever happens, it’s going to take time. The wounds are still fresh! Jordyn hasn’t spoken out publicly about the matter, but she did tell partygoers at an event for her Eyelure lashes that “it’s been real.” She was later spotted handing in an application at Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR restaurant, according to an eyewitness.