Bradley Cooper’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Esposito Throws Shade At Him Over Lady Gaga Romance Rumors

There’s still no love lost between Bradley Cooper and ex-wife Jennifer Esposito. She dissed him over the chance that he and Lady Gaga are romantically involved after their steamy duet at the Oscars.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s sensuous performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars had viewers at home as well as fellow celebrities sure that the two just had to be involved romantically. Now the 44-year-old A Star Is Born actor/director’s ex-wife Jennifer Esposito is dissing how hot it came across for the audience. Actor David Spade, 54, posted an Instagram screen grab of the perf where Bradley, 44, was singing the ballad while gazing across a piano to Gaga, 32, who looked entranced by him. “Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f**king?” he asked in the caption and Jennifer responded with the diss “Ha!” Yikes.

The way Bradley and Gaga looked into each other’s eyes so tenderly at the end of the performance gave viewers a serious case of the feels and had people convinced that the two just had to be romantically involved. The loving gaze spawned a ton of memes and fans were sure that there was no way that kind of chemistry could not be the product of anything but true love….even though Bradley’s girlfriend of three years, model Irina Shayk, was sitting right there in the front row of the Dolby Theater. Gaga next to a Feb. 25 Instagram photo of them them moment they finished the song in each other’s arms wrote “Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius,” confirming they’re just close pals. Remember folks, Bradley and Gaga are actors so reminding ASIB fans of Ally and Jackson Maine’s passion is what they were giving us.

NCIS star Jennifer, 45, has had some not so nice things to say about relationship with Bradley. The two married in 2007 but filed for divorce after just five wedded months. She wrote a memoir in 2014 titled Jennifer’s Way where she claimed “I should have noticed the red flags from the beginning — actually, they were more like an entire marching band squad of red flags — but I ignored them because, honestly, I didn’t think the relationship was really going to go anywhere.”

“He was funny, smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator. I didn’t necessarily find him that attractive, but I figured that I could enjoy his sense of humor and nonsense for a while,” she continued. “We had fun, but he also had a mean, cold side. His personality could flip on a dime…It wasn’t all bad all the time, so I figured this was just my lot, and I took the good with the bad, even though the bad was extremely bad.” Well, that marriage happened over 12 years ago and two years before Bradley finally broke big in Hollywood with 2009’s The Hangover so maybe he’s a different man now.