Did Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Split? He Tells Oscars After-Party Crowd He’s ‘Single’

Jamie Foxx appeared to tell a crowd at an Oscars after-party that he was ‘single’, an eyewitness at the party told HL EXCLUSIVELY! Here’s what he said!

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes may officially be done as a couple! While at Byron Allen‘s Oscars after-party at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Feb. 24, the Collateral actor was not only surrounded on-stage by women, including Omarosa, he revealed to the crowd before performing that he was single, according to an eyewitness at the event who saw this happen. “Right before he sang, he seemingly told the crowd he’s single,” our insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them! It appeared he told the crowd, ‘I’m single.'”

Jamie and Katie were seen enjoying a vacation on a yacht in Miami back in December, and according to reports, it was a “make-or-break” getaway meant to convince Jamie to stay in the relationship. “She [Katie] went above and beyond to show Jamie that she’s still in love with him,” a source told Life & Style, “begging him to give their relationship one more shot. It was really a make-or-break vacation, and it worked. Katie and Jamie’s little yacht adventure was just what the doctor ordered. Jamie was impressed by Katie’s initiative and it definitely put the spark back into their relationship.”

Their trip together was full of sweet PDA, and after they returned, Jamie raved about the experience. When asked about his vacation with Katie by US Weekly on Jan. 5, he summed it up by saying, “It was foolish!” The former lovers were first reported to be dating in Mar. 2015, but by then, they were reportedly secretly a romantic item for two years already. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about what happened between Jamie and Katie. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together in our gallery above.