J. Cole Shows His Dark Side With Morbid ‘Middle Child’ Video & Fans Praise The ‘Perfect Visuals’

It’s not Halloween, but J. Cole just dropped a spooky new video for his track, ‘Middle Child.’ Watch him take a walk on the dark side in the captivating clip that has fans watching on repeat.

One month after J. Cole dropped his latest single, “Middle Child,” the hard-hitting track got the video treatment. The Dreamville rapper released his new video on Feb. 25, and fans are already applauding him for a striking visual. The heavy, four-minute long clip is not for the faint-hearted, but Cole went all out when filming this one! In the clip, the rapper starts out by standing among dead bodies in what appears to be a morgue. Later, he lightens the tone with some high-speed off-roading in his car. After watching all of the wild scenes, Cole’s fans had some strong opinions. “He delivered the perfect visuals for “Middle Child” and honestly nobody matching the heat he putting out right now. Not up for debate at all,” one fan said on Twitter.

The praise didn’t stop there. “Last scene of J Coles Middle Child hmmm… Brilliant video,” one fan wrote. “J.Cole might be the greatest to ever do it!!!” another said after watching the video. Someone else added, “J Cole dropped his video for # MiddleChild definitely one of the best videos this year. # Dreamville # Jcole.” Be sure to watch the video for yourself above!

It’s only fitting that this track received a hard-hitting video to match its intense lyrics. The lyrics for “Middle Child” really stirred the pot when the song was first dropped, too! Cole sent his love to rappers JAY-Z, 21 Savage and Kodak Black within the song, but there were several lines that raised eyebrows, as well. “If I smoke a rapper it’s gon’ be legit / It won’t be for clout / It won’t be for fame / It won’t be ’cause my shit ain’t sellin’ the same / It won’t be to sell you my latest lil’ sneakers,” J. Cole rapped. Hmmm — the rapper most famous for selling sneakers is Kanye West, so many thought this was a pretty clear diss. Yikes!