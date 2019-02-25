Hailey Baldwin’s Uncle Billy Hopes She & Justin Bieber ‘Don’t Rush Into Having Any Kids’

Billy Baldwin talked about his niece Hailey Baldwin’s marriage to Justin Bieber and the reason he hopes they wait to start a family, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL at Byron Allen’s Third Annual Entertainment Studios Oscar® Gala Supporting the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

Hailey Baldwin‘s Uncle Billy Baldwin, 56, opened up about her new marriage to Justin Bieber, 24, while on the red carpet of Byron Allen‘s Third Annual Entertainment Studios Oscar® Gala Supporting the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, and he made some pretty decent points on why he thinks they should wait to have children!

“I want her to enjoy her married life with her husband for a couple years in her 20s before they rush into that,” Billy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “I told her, ‘Don’t rush into that’. It’s great to be young as a parent but it’s different now. You don’t have to be 23 or 24 years old to chase around kids in their diapers, you can do that when you’re 32, 33, 34… As a dad, I mean come on, my brother [Alec Baldwin] is 60, so you can be in your 30s or 40s, you don’t have to be 23.”

It looks like Hailey’s been taking Billy’s advice. The newlywed talked about not wanting a baby just yet and being on birth control in a Feb. 7 interview, so good on Billy!

Billy’s advice definitely reflects the norm of today’s family dynamics. More and more people seem to be having kids later in life, giving themselves time to focus solely on thriving careers and alone time. If anyone knows about thriving careers, it’s Billy! The successful actor, who has been in the film and television industry since the late 1980s, was at the gala promoting his new Netflix show, Northern Rescue, which he stars in and produces. The show is set to be released on Mar. 1, and according to Billy, it’s a family-oriented drama.

“It sort of defines what it means to be family today, a lot like a show like Party Of Five was years ago,” Billy explained. “It’s me trying to wear all the hats as a mother and father raising my three kids and I have help from my wife’s sister-in-law. It just has a lot of high jinx and we’re getting into some hard-hitting issues about the issues confronting kids these days and what I am confronted with in dealing with and raising three teenagers by myself.”

It sounds like it’s possible Billy’s work on the show gave him another reason to feel the way he does about Hailey and Justin’s future family! It’s great to know Hailey has smart and experienced relatives who are willing to help her in her new journey as a married woman!