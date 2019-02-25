The HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards — Best Gym Bag Essentials

Sweat-proof beauty is rapidly expanding and we’re here for it! As a major category in our first ever HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards, check out our top gym bag must-haves below!

NEW Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelette Singles, $7.99 for 20

Not only are these brand new wipes so adorable and cute, they are so convenient. Neutrogena has repackaged their iconic makeup removing towelettes (loved by celebs like Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony), into single packs, which makes them so perfect for a gym bag. The wipe also has no chance of drying out. These are so perfect to throw in all of your bags — including your designer purse.

Physician’s Formula Charcoal Detox Cleansing Stick, $10.49, drugstores

This no-mess cleanser is perfect for a gym bag. Apply directly onto dry skin, and then use a bit of water and massage all over. Charcoal goes deep into pores and draws out dirt and oil. This stick is paraben-free, gluten-free, oil-free, cruelty-free, and tested by dermatologists. It works on all skin types for soft, clear skin!

Puma X Maybelline Smudge-Resistant Mascara, $9.99, Ulta

We’re obsessed with the amazing formulas and chic packaging of all of the 12 products in the new PUMA x Maybelline collection, but we really love the Smudge-Resistant Mascara. Especially for Gen Z and millennials who are always on the go, this collection is perfect for a gym bag if you’re going from barre to brunch. It’s available online at Ulta.com now, and in Ulta stores nationwide beginning on 3/17/19. It’s only on sale through the end of April, so don’t wait!

Fitness Gem-Water Bottle by VitaJuwel, $98, gem-water.com

If your go-to workout is a zen-like practice of Yoga or Pilates, your classmates will flock to you and this gorgeous glass water bottle. Built-in is a “hand-made glass pod” containing gemstones. The Fitness themed bottle contains red jasper, magnesite, and clear quartz to promote willpower, inner strength, and confidence. The stainless steel cap can be replaced with a silicone loop, making it even easier to bring to your favorite fitness class.

TRESemmé Between Washes Smooth Renew Anti-Frizz Cream, $4.99, drugstores

To refresh and renew your style, turn to this lightweight cream. It’s great for fine hair, and delivers instant smoothness. Apply on dry hair, but use a blow dryer to reshape or create a new look. It smells amazing and is a definite time-saver in the morning!

Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo, $6.99, Target

I almost never have time to wash my hair after a morning workout class. Usually, a quick body rinse is all I have time for before rushing to work. Luckily, this dry shampoo absorbs oil and sweat, and gives my hair body and volume. It’s loved by celeb hairstylists like Christine Symonds, who works with Kaley Cuoco and many more.

Degree Women Stay Fresh White Flower & Lychee Deodorant Wipes – 25ct, $4.99, Target

These freshening wipes come in a convenient pack and can be used on underarms, neck, chest — anywhere where you sweat. The deodorizing wipes are perfect if you have just minutes to freshen up after a class or a hot summer commute, but keep in mind they don’t substitute an antiperspirant, so prepare for wetness protection accordingly. They leave a light, fresh scent that isn’t overpowering. I also love the Citrus and Bergamot scent for a morning pick-me-up.

Simple Skincare Hydrating Light Moisturizer Pouch, $3.00, Launching in May

These budget-conscious on-the-go pouches are not only adorable, but eco-friendly. They contain 62 percent less plastic vs. Simple’s other 50ml packs, and contain no artificial perfumes or colors, no harsh chemicals, no parabens, no alcohol and no animal derived ingredients. The moisturizer is non comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores, but at the same time, it’s super hydrating. The pouches are also being released containing moisturizing facial wash and a micellar cleansing water!

tarte face tape foundation, $39, Sephora

With everyone’s busy schedule, it’s basically a miracle we get to the gym at all, and sometimes that means running to a class straight after work or during your lunch break. This foundation is mattifying yet hydrating. It’s long-wearing, transfer-proof, waterproof & sweatproof and comes in 50 shades, plus it’s made without parabens or mineral oil. Working out with a full face of makeup isn’t ideal, but this is a great option if you need to break a sweat looking your best.

OGX Active Beauty Green Tea Fitness Shampoo and Conditioner, $8.99 each, Target

This brand new blend has green tea and lotus which deeply cleanses and nourishes your hair. It’s perfect after an especially sweaty gym sesh and smells divine.

OGX Active Beauty Green Tea Fitness Air Dry Cream, $8.99, Target

If you’re running from the gym to work (or to a date), definitely pack this miracle cream in your gym bag. Add this to damp hair to tame frizz and flyaways. There’s no blow-dryer or heat styling needed.

OGX Active Beauty Green Tea Fitness Dry Shampoo Foam, $8.99, Target

If there is absolutely no time for washing or styling, use this dry shampoo foam. The cool new formula comes out like whipped cream. Apply on dry roots and massage in. Hair may appear slightly wet at first, but the quick-drying formula soaks up oil and dirt, and soon leaves you with a fresh style full of body.

Revlon Extra Thick Elastics 15 PC, $3.49, Walmart

These maximum hold elastics are perfect for those with thick, full hair. They feel super secure but won’t pull or tug on sensitive strands. They come in both black and brown, and don’t have any metal clasps or attachments.

Secret Fast Acting Clinical Strength Deodorant Invisible Solid, $7.99

This new, Fast Acting formula works on contact, giving you a super fresh feeling in seconds! It provides a 20 percent antiperspirant formula, giving you amazing wetness protection with one swipe. It controls sweat from stress, activity and heat, so you’re covered no matter the situation. It’s clinically proven to provide the same protection as a prescription strength product.

MZ Skin’s Cleanse & Clarify AHA Cleanser, $92, Neiman Marcus

Loved by world class athletes like Serena Williams and Adam Rippon, this deep-cleaning cleanser banishes sweat, pollution and makeup. It has a gentle combo of AHAs and Papaya Fruit Enzymes to exfoliate, clean and refine pores, and provide an excellent canvas for serums, creams, or makeup.

