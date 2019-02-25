Jason Momoa Reunites With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Wife Emilia Clarke At Oscars: I ‘Love’ You

Daenerys and Drogo forever! The Oscars turned into a ‘Game Of Thrones’ reunion, as Jason Momoa beamed with pride as he posed with his ‘queen’ and on-screen wife, Emilia Clarke!

“So proud of you, Emilia Clarke,” Jason Momoa, 39, wrote on Instagram at the 91st Academy Awards. Both the Aquaman star and Emilia, 32, presented awards during the Feb. 24 broadcast, bringing a touch of Dothraki to this year’s ceremonies. While Game of Thrones is known more for bloodshed than romance – or both, in the case of Jon Snow – this mini GoT reunion between Khal Drogo and his “wife,” Daenerys Targaryen was nothing but sweet. “I love you with all my heart. Aloha Drogo.”

Drogo didn’t just reunite with his Khaleesi at the Oscars. His real-life wife – and mother of his two children – Lisa Bonet, 51, was Jason’s date to the Oscars. The three of them all posed for a group photo in the backstage area. “Me and my QUEENS,” Jason said, before sharing a picture of Lisa and Emilia together to his Instagram.

It’s always a pleasure to see Emilia and Jason together. Though [spoiler alert] Khal died in the first season of Game of Thrones, Jason and Emilia’s friendship has lived on. Whenever their paths cross, it’s the cutest thing ever. When the two reunited in Nov. 2017, Emilia was literally grinning from ear to ear as she clung to Jason’s massive frame. The two also set friendship goals during a GoT cast party in June 2018. The two took many pictures while seated on the Iron Throne, and even attempted the Dirty Dancing lift on it. Serious, the snaps from this reunion will make you wish you were friends with these two.

Jason’s Oscar Instagram picture wasn’t the only time the Mother of Dragons was referenced during the 2019 Academy Awards. While introducing Jennifer Hudson – who performed “I’ll Fight,” the Oscar-nominated song from RBG – Emilia paid a high compliment to the film’s subject, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Sung as a rallying cry, an anthem, and a personal promise, the song embodies the seemingly endless strength and commitment of its subject, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Emilia said of “I’ll Fight,” per Cosmopolitan. “A woman who has spent her career at the forefront of the fight against gender discrimination. Khaleesi has nothing on her.”