Cardi B showed off her incredible behind and flaunted her love for Offset when she posted a video of herself twerking to his music in back of a couch on Feb. 25.

Cardi B, 26, let loose on Feb. 25 when she spent a few moments twerking to her 27-year-old hubby Offset‘s new song, “On Fleek” at the back of a couch! The rapper was wearing tight black see-through leggings that showed off her thong underneath in the video that showed her in action, which she posted to Instagram, and we can’t get over how incredible she looks! The clip definitely reflects her confidence and her support for Offset, who just released his latest album, Father of 4 on Feb. 22.

Cardi isn’t the only one who has been enjoying the Migos member’s music. On Feb. 21, just hours before Offset’s new album was released, Cardi posted an adorable video of their seven-month-old daughter, Kulture, giggling and dancing to her dad’s popular song, “Ric Flair Drip”. “This is one my favorite songs from my daddy the other ones you’ll hear it tonight !! Go PAPA Go PAPA # Fatherof4,” Cardi captioned the sweet clip.

Kulture’s enthusiasm is truly a wonderful representation of Cardi and Offset’s hopeful future! After a rough few months for the couple’s romance, the two have seemed to finally get back together for good, and we’re thrilled about it! Their appearance at the 2019 Grammy Awards was eye-catching as they stayed close the whole night and even “tongued” each other for cameras. As one of hip hop’s most famous couples, and as parents, it’s great to know they were able to give their marriage another chance!

Cardi’s known for her shocking and revealing videos, and her latest twerking one was no exception. Whether she’s speaking her mind with a speech or just letting loose around the house, she always knows how to get attention in the best ways!