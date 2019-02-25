Cardi B & Offset Take Kulture On Family Vacation: ‘He’s Putting Them First’ After Reuniting

Cardi B, Offset and their daughter, Kulture are so cute in a vacation photo she posted on Instagram, February 24! See Offset cuddling with Kulture, as Cardi looks at her little family with the biggest smile! Learn why they’re going strong!

Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 26, have the cutest little family! The hip hop couple may be on vacation in Punta Cana, Mexico with their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi — who recently confirmed her Las Vegas residency — posted a cute, but rare photo with her daughter and husband from their family getaway. “PUNTA CANA,” she captioned the pic on February 24, along with a red heart emoji. “KK 3 month old,” she added in the caption, which hinted that the photo could’ve been a throwback, since Kulture was born last August. Either way, we hear Cardi and Offset are officially back on following their brief split!

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together quietly since Grammys. Cardi knows that the kind of love she has with Offset is one in a million and she wants to make this work,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! “She feels he’s doing everything to show her that — by spending more time with her and Kulture and putting them first. Offset has never not wanted to be with Cardi, but he’s fully aware he messed up. He never wants to lose Cardi again. She made him work hard for this, but they’ve never been happier.”

In the candid photo, Cardi could be seen smiling as she locked eyes with Kulture, who was laying in her dad’s arms. The “Money” rapper continued to show off her incredible post-baby body in the snap, wearing a printed bikini. Meanwhile, Offset stared at the camera with squinted eyes, as he lounged on a grey couch with his arm rested on Cardi’s leg. The couple, who’s been through their ups and down after Offset’s cheating scandal in December, appeared to be in good spirits while on vacation.

If Cardi and Offset are on vacation, it’s a well deserved one, after the duo kicked off 2019 with a jam-packed schedule. Cardi performed numerous international shows, before she hit the Super Bowl in early February, where she performed at Michael Rubin‘s annual Fanatics party, alongside Meek Mill. The Grammys followed, where Cardi performed live during the show, and even took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album. Then, after weeks of teaser posts, Offset released his highly anticipated solo album, Father of 4 on February 22.

On the record, Offset opens up about everything from his tumultuous road to fame, to being a father of four children, and even his infidelity with Cardi. The Migos rapper seemingly confesses to cheating on Cardi on the track “How Did I Get Here“, when he raps about a threesome — something he was initially accused of when Cardi ended their relationship in December over cheating allegations. Offset even apologized to Cardi on another track, “Don’t Lose Me”, where he calls himself a “messed up husband.”

After she took some time away from her husband in December, Cardi began to slowly drop hints that the two had reconciled. She started to do that after photos of her on the back of a jet ski with Offset emerged just before Christmas. Then, Cardi confirmed Offset was her “significant other” and said they’re “working things out,” before she spent Super Bowl weekend with him in early February.

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2017. After a rollercoaster of cheating rumors and Offset’s epic apology tour, the couple is back on track!