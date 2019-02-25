Bradley Cooper’s Sweet Conversation With Irina Before Oscar Performance With Gaga

Bradley Cooper made sure he told Irina Shayk about his steamy performance of ‘Shallow’ with Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars before taking the stage, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

While fans are still raving over Bradley Cooper, 44, and Lady Gaga‘s intense on-stage chemistry during their performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars, a source close to Bradley and his girlfriend Irina Shayk, 33, explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Bradley told Irina about what the Oscar-nominated stars had planned ahead of the telecast on Feb. 24. “Bradley had a conversation with Irina detailing the plans for his performance with Lady Gaga prior to the Oscars,” our source told us. “He tries to include her in all of his plans. Brad likes to discuss and share his ideas with Irina and she appreciates knowing everything he has going on. Brad wanted to make sure there were no surprises for Irina during the big show.”

Considering the fact that Bradley knew his performance with Gaga was “going to be electric,” it’s a good thing he told Irina beforehand. Our source went on to say, “Brad also appreciates Irina’s opinions on things. He listens to her feedback and suggestions. They talk about everything which makes it all easier for Irina when it happens. She feels it is sweet when he shares everything with her and as a result, she feels more secure knowing what is about to happen.”

However, Gaga and Shayk proved during the Oscars ceremony that there was no drama between the two. In fact, they shared a sweet hug after Gaga won the award for Best Original Song. Meanwhile, both Bradley and Gaga are amused that fans have shipped them. “Both Gaga and Bradley Cooper find it sweet and laughable at the same time that fans are saying they will get married some day, especially since Gaga announced the end of her engagement this week,” a source told us. “They have been hearing the chatter since they began working together as everyone has told them their on screen chemistry is insane, so of course they aren’t surprised especially now that she is single to be hearing this now more than ever. They expected this even before filming began.”