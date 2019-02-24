Oscars 2019: When Is It & How To Watch Live

The Oscars are tonight, February 24! If you still don’t know how to catch the Academy Awards at home, we’ve got the when, where, and how to watch here. Find out everything you need to know!

The biggest night in Hollywood is upon us! The 2019 Academy Awards start in a matter of mere hours, and if you’re still trying to figure out when, where, and how to watch the star-studded show, we’ve got you covered. First, some basics. The show is broadcasting live tonight, February 24, from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, starting at 8:00pm ET. If you’re more interested in seeing what celebrities are wearing than a three-hour awards show, we don’t blame you. The red carpet starts around 6:30pm ET, and it’s going to be a good one!

The “how to watch” is a little more complicated. If you have cable, it’s easy — tune into ABC to watch. Or, if you’ve only got computer access, you can use your cable info to log into the ABC site and watch from there. For those who’ve cut the chord, there’s unfortunately no free way to stream the awards show. Trust us; if there was, HollywoodLife would be hosting a live stream on the site! If you subscribe to a live TV streaming service, you should be good to go if your plan includes ABC. Examples: Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV — all carry ABC in most US cities. Still out of luck? You can always get creative and sign up for free trials.

You’ll have a much easier time watching the red carpet! The early part of the carpet is being streamed live on the Academy Awards’ official Twitter account. Thank god! Oscars red carpet pre-coverage begins on E! at 5:00pm ET. Considering what stars like Lady Gaga have worn on the awards circuit this season, the dresses at the Oscars are going to be incredible. Gaga’s not exactly wearing meat dresses and riding in eggs anymore, instead opting for ballgowns and chic silhouettes. We may very well see her get onstage tonight to accept the Best Actress award for A Star is Born. What a world!

Something else you should know about tonight’s show: there’s no host! After the Kevin Hart fiasco, the Academy never found a replacement host. The last time the show went without a host it… didn’t go so well. Google “Rob Lowe Oscars Snow White” if you’re curious, kids. We’re not linking to that hellscape here. It’ll be exciting to see what they come up with to fill the time, though! One thing’s for certain: we’re in for some killer musical performances. Queen will be opening the night with Adam Lambert to pay tribute to Bohemian Rhapsody, which is up for Best Picture. Rami Malek, who played the late Freddie Mercury, is up for Best Actor, as well.

Later, we’ll see Bette Midler take on the nominated song from Mary Poppins Returns, “The Place Where Lost Things Go”. Unfortunately, Kendrick Lamar and SZA backed out and aren’t doing “All the Stars” from Black Panther. The Marvel film is making history tonight, even if it doesn’t win. It’s the first superhero to be nominated for Best Picture! That category is tight, and there’s no definite frontrunner for winner after a contentious awards season. Roma, Green Book, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, A Star is Born, and Vice are up for the award along with the aforementioned films. See the full list of Oscars nominations HERE.