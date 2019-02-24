Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba and More Stun On ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party Red Carpet: See The Glitzy Outfits

The fashion on the red carpet for the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar party was just as amazing as the movies and stars awarded tonight! See celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Renée Zellweger and many more take style risks at the A-lister party.

As the 2019 Oscars is underway, stars are piling into the Vanity Fair Oscar party to watch and celebrate the honorees on Feb. 24! The ritzy annual bash was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, and the partygoers could certainly inspire Vanity Fair’s next fashion column. Jessica Alba, 37, demanded a cover page in her black evening gown styled with a one shoulder sleeve, as did America Ferrera, 34, who dazzled in a sparkly silver dress. Jon Hamm, 47, was dashing in his suede tuxedo, and Shonda Rhimes, 49, was another style muse in her polka dot gown cinched with a Gucci belt.

Of course, there were the outfits that had zero chance of being duplicated in one room. Mindy Kaling, 39, was the standout of the crowd in a metallic gown that varied in sequins and textures. Likewise, Elizabeth Banks, 45, also wore a one-of-a-kind piece, a hot red crop top and skirt set with balloon sleeves, that was a far cry from your average LBD! Rashida Jones, 43, paired two unlikely pieces together — a sequined black gown and white blazer — and the risk paid off.

And then there were the guests who came as a pair! Judd Apatow, 51, dressed in a classic tux, and Leslie Mann, 46, dolled up in a white gown with a trail of feathers, posed as a sweet married couple. Joe Manganiello, 42, and Sofia Vergara, 46, couldn’t take their eyes off one another, even for the camera! Joe was wearing a slim-fit suit, while wife Sofia stunned in a sheer black dress with floral designs.

You can check out even more stars arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in our gallery above, including Gabrielle Union, 46, and Selma Blair, 46! Stay up to date with Sunday night’s honorees with the 2019 Oscars winners’ list.