‘True Detective’s Emily Nelson Reveals She Has No Idea Has Season 3 Ends: It Was ‘Crazy Secretive’

The details of the ‘True Detective’ finale have been kept from pretty much everyone. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with star Emily Nelson, who revealed that the writers went to great lengths to keep the ending a secret!

True Detective season 3 is coming to an end after 8 incredible episodes. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Emily Nelson, who plays Margaret, Lucy Purcell’s friend, about not knowing how it all ends, being a part of this fascinating anthology series, and more. The finale airs Feb. 24 and will wrap up this season’s gripping mystery. The writers and producers are keeping the ending a big secret, even from the cast! Emily doesn’t even know if she’s appearing in the finale!

“Well, honestly, I don’t know. They never gave me the script. They were so crazy secretive. So, I think only one or two people have the script to episode 8, and they’ve been chopping up scenes and using them as flashbacks in different things,” Emily told HollywoodLife. “There are things that I filmed that are either still going to be used, or are on the cutting room floor. I don’t know. And I also think in this particular mystery setting, I think it really helps not knowing the ending. You know what I mean? They have gone to great lengths to, not just for the performances, but the structure of the story, to make sure that we have no idea who did it.”

Where is Julie Purcell? What happened to her? Who killed Will Purcell? There are still so many questions to answer in the season 3 finale. For the sake of spoilers, it’s not a surprise the True Detective team went to extreme lengths to protect the answers they’re going to reveal in the finale.

True Detective has been one of the most talked-about series ever since the first installment premiered in 2014. Emily discussed why fans are still so drawn to the show after 3 seasons. “I think that Nic is writing on multiple levels,” Emily continued. “He’s talking about the macro and the micro and even the infinitesimal, you know? He weaves back and forth. There’s a little bit of something for everybody. For people who really love puzzles and love mysteries, things are always coming back around, and I think that that tickles the mind of people who are really into mystery.”

Emily also gushed about how honored she feels to be a part of this truly amazing series. “I had no idea going into it what the show was about or what my role in it would be. I mean, clearly, I still am not sure. But just the caliber of people that are attracted to this kind of material… I would say I want work with the big dogs, and I feel like getting to be with Mahershala [Ali] and Stephen [Dorff] and Mamie [Gummer] and Scoot [McNairy], I couldn’t have been luckier,” she said.