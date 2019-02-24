Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Reportedly Had Pact To Deny Hook Up If They Got Caught

Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods seemed to make their own ‘agreement’ to deny any claims that they had a make out session at his house during a party on Feb. 17.

It looks like Tristan Thompson, 27, and Jordyn Woods, 21, were preparing for the mayhem that would soon follow after they reportedly hooked up at the basketball player’s house during a party on Feb. 17! The duo made a pact to deny any reports that a make out session and/or flirting went on between them if it came up in the media, according to a source who spoke with People.

“It seemed she [Jordyn] had an agreement with Tristan that they would deny hooking up if they got caught,” the source explained. It also seems Tristan then told her that “no one would find out.” “Jordyn was shocked when the family did find out and confronted her,” the source continued, adding that Kylie Jenner‘s BFF initially denied the alleged hook up. “Jordyn acted very distraught. But the family feels that she is mostly upset that she got caught.”

In contrast, Tristan seemed much more relaxed about the shocking situation. “Tristan didn’t seem like he cared too much,” the source explained. “He seemed to mind the drama, but didn’t act like he regretted hooking up with Jordyn. He actually denied, too, and has had no explanation since as to why it happened.”

Within minutes after the news about Tristan and Jordan started making headlines, the Cleveland Cavaliers player took to Twitter to tweet, “FAKE NEWS” before quickly deleting it right after. Jordyn has yet to post about the scandal on social media, but during an appearance at an event promoting her Eylure eyelash collection in West Hollywood on Feb. 21, she made a short speech and brought it up in a cryptic way. “I just want to thank everyone who’s been supporting me throughout this entire situation. It’s been real,” she said to the in-person crowd.

Tristan and Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 34, were in a relationship since 2016 before breaking things off sometime in Feb, and they share their 10-month-old daughter, True. A source previously told us that Khloe dumped Tristan a week before Valentine’s Day after she got up with his alleged cheating scandals. “Khloe broke up with Tristan earlier last week, before Valentine’s Day, as she finally had enough of the rumors of his cheating,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.