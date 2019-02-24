Tiny Posts Moving Tribute To T.I.’s Late Sister Precious Harris: She Was A ‘Whole Super Star’

Tiny Harris opened up about the death of Precious Harris on Instagram. Here’s what the singer had to say about T.I.’s sister’s tragic passing.

Tiny Harris shared a sweet tribute to Precious Harris, two days after her sudden passing at the age of 66 following a serious car accident. Taking to Instagram, Tiny shared a video that Precious’ daughter Kamaya Harris took of Precious, in which Precious tells Kamaya, “Today is the day the Lord has made, rejoice and be glad in it. I’m a little sad today ’cause I lost someone close to me. But I’m OK.” After offering Kamaya more advice, Precious asks Kamaya why she’s always posting about her. In addition to reposting Kamaya’s video, Tiny answered Precious’ question in her caption, writing, “Cause You Are So Worth Posting sis @preciousharris1913 thank you @kamayadaplug for keeping the camera on our family’s 💎 so we can keep laughing & smiling over & over wit ya!!! My Girl is now present with the Lord… Have A Blessed Sunday #MyGirlAWholeSuperStar #WorldWideLoveForPrecious 🙏🏽👑😇💎❤️.”

We reported earlier how T.I. is devastated following his sister’s passing. “T.I. is inconsolable right now over the loss of his sister,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is overwhelmed by the tragedy of Precious’ death, and can’t even begin to imagine his life without her.” T.I. also shared a photo of himself with Precious on Instagram, writing in the caption, “We Love You Dearly Baby Girl….”

Kamaya also posted a tribute to her late mom on social media, writing, “From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven…I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you.”

In a separate EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Kamaya added, “She was everything. Can’t even put it in words. She passed today.” Our hearts continue to go out to Precious’ family and friends during this extremely difficult time.