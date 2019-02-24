Tessa Thompson dressed to impress when she flaunted her amazing figure in a gorgeous black dress with gold sequins at the 2019 Academy Awards on Feb. 24.

Tessa Thompson, 35, turned heads when she posed in a stunning black and gold dress at the 2019 Academy Awards on Feb. 24! The Creed II star’s epic fashion choice was a fitted sleeveless ensemble that flared out just below the waist and at the very bottom, and the sequins, which repeatedly went across the dress, added perfect elegance to it. Tessa topped the incredible look off with matching gold earrings and black open-toed heels, which both helped her to truly look her best!

Tessa looking her best may have to do with the fact that she’s excitingly set to present an award at this year’s Oscars. She joins a plethora of other talented presenters, including Michael B. Jordan, Melissa McCarthy, Sarah Paulson and Tyler Perry. Her impressive work in the film and television industry over the years, including her roles in the television series, Westworld and the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok, has made her a prominent presence in the world of Hollywood, and we love seeing her make appearances at events whenever we get the chance!

In addition to her prestigious roles in previous features, Tessa is set to take part in many highly anticipated future films, including Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International, and Lady and the Tramp. With all these great opportunities to showcase her acting talent, we can bet that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Tessa in the future and beyond, and we’re absolutely thrilled about it!

Tessa’s Oscars look this year was one of our favorites! This girl always seems to know how to flaunt the best style no matter what kind of event she attends, and it’s definitely admirable!