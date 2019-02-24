Taylor Swift Crashes Fans’ Engagement Party & Gives Surprise Performance Of ‘King Of My Heart’

Taylor Swift crashed two of her fans’ engagement party & performed an acoustic version of her song ‘King Of My Heart’! Watch the incredible surprise here!

Well, this just raised the bar for every engagement party ever. Taylor Swift fan Alex Goldschmidt and his fiance Ross Girard were thanking guests for coming to their celebratory get-together on Feb. 23, when Alex said, “There was one secret I didn’t trust any of you with. There was a person who’s not here who sort of played a part in all of this and I would like to welcome, and if you could give a warm welcome, to Taylor.” And then Taylor Swift walked in.

After all of the guests quieted down (they were freaking out, like any of us would), Taylor said, “So, Alex emailed me and said he was going to do this and that there was a song that was really special for you two called ‘King Of My Heart’.” She added, “This is from Alex, sung by me, but from Alex.” Then Taylor performed her hit song acoustic, and needless to say, she knocked it out of the park. Watch her entire performance below!

Speaking of Swift-related surprises, the singer was recently spotted supporting her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who just celebrated his 28th birthday, ahead of the Oscars at one of the awards show’s pre-parties on Feb. 22. While at the Los Angeles party, Taylor wore a sequin black backless dress, while Joe opted for an all-black ensemble. Overall, the two love birds seemed to be in a great mood, according to eyewitnesses.

