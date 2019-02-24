Spike Lee Censored After Winning His First Oscar, Yet Works In ‘Do The Right Thing’ Shout-Out

Spike Lee landed himself a well-deserved Oscar thanks to ‘BlacKkKlansman’ but his acceptance speech was censored with blaring bleeps that left fans at home scratching their heads. Here’s what he had to say.



At last! Congratulations are in order for Spike Lee. The director won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2019 awards show! However, when accepting the prize for his flick BlacKkKlansman, several moments of his speech were censored. While it’s hard to tell exactly what the star was saying at the beginning of his speech, we caught the majority of his incredibly powerful message. “The word today is that February also happens to be the sorest month of the year…black history month, year 2019, 1619,” Spike started. “Her Story, 400 years, our ancestors were taken from Africa and brought to Virginia as slaves. My grandma who saved 50 years of social security checks to put her grandson through college. She called me Spikey Poo,” he recalled.

The first-time Oscar winner went on to urge fans to stay on the right side of history. “Praise our ancestors who built this country along the genocide of its native people. It will be a powerful 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize, let’s be on the right side of history, make the right choice between love vs. hate. let’s do the right thing,” he added in the speech.

Spike is just one of the winners who commanded attention at the show. There was some stiff competition at this year’s awards show, with some of Hollywood’s hottest A-listers landing nods in top categories. Roma and The Favourite led nominations in 2019, scoring 10 nods each. Lady Gaga grabbed her first ever nomination thanks to her role in A Star Is Born,” which she appeared in alongside Bradley Cooper. Of course, Black Panther and Bohemian Rhapsody received a ton of nominations too, and cleaned up BIG time.

Spike Lee’s great speech. And check out David Oyelowo’s reaction. And my man @repjohnlewis. BROOKLYN in the House!!! #BlacKkKlansman #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Y1KYhb9gOz — Omar Moore (@popcornreel) February 25, 2019

See Spike’s moving speech above. We’re to happy to see the director finally land a well-deserved Oscar, and for such a powerful movie at that!