Sofia Richie Stuns As Face & Body Of Victoria’s Secret In Sexy New Ad

Sofia Richie stunned her Instagram followers by sharing a black & white pic of herself wearing a Victoria’s Secret t-shirt bra & thong! See the new ad here!

Well, Sofia Richie just won Oscar Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the model showed off a new ad for Victoria’s Secret in a stunning bra and thong combo. Wearing the brand’s satin kimono, T-shirt Perfect Shape bra and Sexy Illusions No Show Thong, Sofia looked flawless while posing in a bathtub! In addition to the sultry black and white photo, Sofia wrote in the caption, “Pre Oscars vibe in @victoriassecret #ad.” Check out the stunning photo below!

Meanwhile, Sofia’s boyfriend Scott Disick opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what kind of activities he and Sofia like to do on their date nights. “Our favorite date night is very down to earth, in the sense that we just really like staying home, ordering food and watching a movie,” Scott told us. When it comes to parting ways with his partying lifestyle, Scott added, “I think I just got older. I got tired of all that running around… She [Sofia] does seem to calm me down. So I take that as a blessing… She’s extremely, extremely generous and extremely thoughtful.”

We reported earlier that when it comes to trolls who have shaded her for the 15-year age gap between her and Scott, Sofia just ignores those haters. “Sofia has always been mature for her age,” a source close to Sofia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Her older sister Nicole really had a hand in helping raise her, so she’s always grown up around adults. Although she’d prefer to not be trolled for dating someone so much older, she clearly doesn’t care what others think as it’s not affecting her relationship. ”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Sofia. In the meantime, check out all of her latest photos in our gallery above.