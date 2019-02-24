Selma Blair Stuns On 1st Red Carpet Since MS Diagnosis At Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Selma Blair was an absolute vision as she hit the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a caped gown, marking her first red carpet appearance since she was diagnosed with MS.

It’s been five months since Selma Blair, 46, came clean about her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis, and she looked absolutely incredible while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Feb. 24. For the high-profile event, Selma wore a strapless gown, which featured pastel paneling and a cape to match the bright colors. She posed on the red carpet like a pro, showing off the cape perfectly, while also walking with a cane to help herself down the red carpet.

To complete her look, Selma slicked her blonde hair back in a fierce hairstyle, and wore dark eye makeup to really show off her glam. The choker on her cape also stood out, as it featured an embellished style, and Selma proudly posed for photos in the amazing look! This was Selma’s first red carpet since she revealed she had been diagnosed with MS, and she looked healthy and confident as ever.

When Selma fist revealed her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in October 2018, she took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. “I am disabled,” she wrote. “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking from directions from a wrong GPS. But we are doing it.”

The Vanity Fair Oscars party is the most high-profile Academy Awards after-parties, so Selma will be in good company as she gets the night going. Can you guys believe how amazing she looks in this pastel dress!?? We are LIVING for it!