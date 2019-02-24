Queen & Adam Lambert Open Oscars On High Note With ‘We Will Rock You’ & ‘We Are The Champions’

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Queen and Adam Lambert stunned the Oscars with a performance of two of the band’s biggest hits, and it brought down the house. Watch their performance here!

Bohemian Rhapsody is getting major attention tonight at the Academy Awards, so it’s only fitting that the band that started it all get its due. Legendary rockers Queen performed their classic songs “We Are The Champions” and “We Will Rock You” with frontman Adam Lambert, to the delight of literally everyone in the house. Queen naturally crushed it, sailing through their biggest hits with ease. Their set was without frills, simply the band owning the stage and letting their music do the talking. Just like Freddie Mercury would have done!

In a special nod to their late frontman, the set closed with a giant shot of Freddie performing behind them. We’re pretty obsessed with Adam’s look tonight. The former American Idol-er wore an outfit Freddie would have approved of — a teal, brocade blazer, fingerless gloves, and plenty of eyeliner. So good! You know who else dug the performance? Our queen, Glenn Close, who was totally rocking out in the front row. And Javier Bardem, who looked like he was having the time of his life!

Queen’s at the Oscars because of Bohemian Rhapsody, the Rami Malek-starring biopic of the band’s late, great frontman Freddie Mercury. The controversial film has gained major accolades this award season, and it’s up for five awards tonight. That includes Best Picture, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound Editing, along with a Best Actor nod for Rami Malek — who looked so delighted while watching the performance from the audience. Amazing! Bohemian Rhapsody has become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, according to our sister site, Deadline. Two of Queen’s surviving members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, as well as the band’s manager, Jim Beach, are all producers on the film. These will be their wins, too!

Adam Lambert and Queen kick off the #Oscars, ensuring the Glenn Close is sufficiently rocked pic.twitter.com/LMVvoALRJy — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 25, 2019

We can’t wait to see what else the night has in store. This was just the opening, and minutes later, we got surprised by jokes from Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph. There’s really no telling what’s going to happen next!