Hot Pink & Blush Gowns At The 2019 Oscars: Kacey Musgraves, Gemma Chan, & More Rock The Trend

We’re seeing a pattern here! The red carpet at the 91st annual Academy Awards was absolutely covered in stunning shades of pink!

The 2019 Academy Awards kicked off on Feb. 24 and the red carpet came alive with Hollywood’s hottest stars. Lady Gaga? Yep, she was there. Awkwafina? Yes, she was in attendance too! However, as this year’s attendees stepped onto the red carpet, many had one thing in common. The color pink was everywhere! Kacey Musgraves, Helen Mirren, and Gemma Chan all rocked the look, which was a MAJOR theme at the star-studded show! Sarah Paulson stunned in a gown from Brandon Maxwell which featured cutouts on the sides, and don’t even get us started on Marie Kondo – she was a vision in her blush gown!

Angela Bassett kept this trend rolling with a vivid pink gown of her own. Her fuchsia number was not to be ignored, and in addition to the bright hue, it featured a massive bow that perched upon her right shoulder. Actress Maya Rudolph also wore a pink dress to the Oscars, however, hers was covered with a gorgeous all-around floral print. The stunner brought some very welcome spring vibes to the February awards show!

For some, the fashion is the best part of any awards show, while for others, it’s the action that goes down inside. There will be plenty of that at the 2019 Academy Awards, where a number of stars are set to take the stage. Bette Midler will perform “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from the film Mary Poppins Returns. “Shallow,” the hit song from A Star Is Born, will be performed by Lady Gaga and her co-star Bradley Cooper. Plus, Jennifer Hudson is preparing to give us an empowering rendition of “I’ll Fight” from the RBG documentary.

This is one trend we can definitely get behind. We love how all these ladies put their own spin on the popular style choice, making it anything but boring! See all the the pink hues from the 2019 carpet in the gallery above!