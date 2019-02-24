Oscars Red Carpet 2019: See Emilia Clarke, Lady Gaga & More Stars Arrive At Academy Awards

It’s finally time of the biggest night in Hollywood! Everyone from Lady Gaga to Emma Stone has arrived at the Oscars to celebrate another year of incredible filmmaking.

It’s the night we’ve all been waiting for! The 91st Academy Awards air tonight, Feb. 24, and tons of glamorous celebrities have ascended on the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate yet another fantastic year in film. Whoever your favorite star is, you’ll likely see them – and plenty others – grace a red carpet tonight while wearing something truly astounding. But before any of the Oscars viewing or after parties can begin, the red carpet for the main event has been rolled out and stars have already started walking it.

Ashley Graham made it onto the carpet early on. The model oozed old Hollywood glamour in a form-fitting mermaid style gown with an asymmetric neckline. She accessorized the timeless look with a silver necklace and matching bracelet. She also slicked her hair back into a bun, held together by ribbons, for a fun twist on an overall classic look.

Constance Wu was another early arrival. The Crazy Rich Asians star looked gorgeous in a bright yellow off-the-shoulder dress. Honestly, she was giving us some Disney princess realness on the carpet and we were ALL OVER IT. But Ashley and Constance aren’t the only arrivals who wowed us at the Oscars. Everyone from Lady Gaga to Emma Stone to Emily Blunt dressed to impress at the Academy Awards. So what are you waiting for? Check out all the celebrity arrivals at the Oscars in the gallery above!

The 91st Academy Awards airs Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.