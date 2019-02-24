Oscars 2019: Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone & More Of The Hottest Couples Shine On The Red Carpet

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone and more gorgeous celeb couples had us admiring their love and beauty when they happily posed on the red carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards!

The Academy Awards red carpet is truly a place to admire couples, and this year was no exception! Melissa McCarthy and her hubby Ben Falcone and more beautiful duos dressed to impress and showed off their love while posing during the festivities, and we just couldn’t get enough! From longtime married lovebirds to freshly new romances, it was great to see so many stars celebrating their tight knit bonds at the film industry’s biggest event of the year.

Melissa and Ben, who have been married for 13 years, looked gorgeous together in matching black and white fashion choices. Melissa chose a white silky top that had a long robe that draped over her shoulders, reaching all the way down to the floor and black flared pants while Ben chose a classic tuxedo with a black bow tie. Tonya Lewis and Spike Lee, who have been married since 1993, were also a sight to see when they posed on the red carpet in colorful ensembles. Tonya wore a strapless dress that had a black top and bright yellow flared out silky bottom. Spike went with a cool purple blazer and pants that looked perfect with his matching cap and glasses.

Serena McKinney and Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson also made an appearance together. They looked happy and comfortable as Serena wore a sheer red dress with white underneath, and Ludwig wore a black and white suit with a bow tie. Producer DeVon Franklin brought along his wife Meagan Good and they were another couple who looked absolutely stunning. Like many of the other men on the carpet, DeVon went for a black and white suit and bow tie while Meagen wore a sexy lavender dress with a sheer middle and high slit.

With all these amazing duos, we can’t take our eyes off the carpet!