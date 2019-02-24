Oscar Winners 2019 — Full List: Regina King, ‘Black Panther’ & More

We hope you’re ready because it’s time for the 2019 Academy Awards! Find out which of your favorite movies, actors, actresses and more won big with the full list of winners, here!

The biggest night in movies is finally here –the 2019 Oscars — so that means all of the biggest stars (Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and more!) came together inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 to see who would go home with a golden statue at the end of the night! There were so many incredible films up for an Oscar this year, including A Star Is Born, The Wife, Roma and more, so there was a lot of tough competition in each and every category. Unfortunately, not everyone could win an Oscar, but if you ask us, everyone in the Dolby Theatre deserved one.

Either way, you can see the FULL list of Oscar winners below. And keep checking back often though because we’ll be updating the list of winners throughout the show!

Actress in Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Director

BlacKkKlansman

Cold War

The Favourite

Roma

Vice

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live-Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Original Song

“All The Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup & Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen Of Scots

Vice

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters