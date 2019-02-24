Oscar Winners 2019 — Full List: Regina King, ‘Black Panther’ & More
We hope you’re ready because it’s time for the 2019 Academy Awards! Find out which of your favorite movies, actors, actresses and more won big with the full list of winners, here!
The biggest night in movies is finally here –the 2019 Oscars — so that means all of the biggest stars (Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and more!) came together inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 to see who would go home with a golden statue at the end of the night! There were so many incredible films up for an Oscar this year, including A Star Is Born, The Wife, Roma and more, so there was a lot of tough competition in each and every category. Unfortunately, not everyone could win an Oscar, but if you ask us, everyone in the Dolby Theatre deserved one.
Either way, you can see the FULL list of Oscar winners below. And keep checking back often though because we’ll be updating the list of winners throughout the show!
Actress in Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Director
BlacKkKlansman
Cold War
The Favourite
Roma
Vice
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live-Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Original Song
“All The Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Makeup & Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen Of Scots
Vice
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At The Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters