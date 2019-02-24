Mike Myers & Dana Carvey Team Up For A Most Excellent ‘Wayne’s World’ Reunion At Oscars

Party on, Wayne. Party on, Garth. Mike Myers teamed up with Dana Carvey at the Oscars for a hilarious bit while giving fans the ‘Wayne’s World’ reunion they always wanted!

A Wayne’s World reunion at the 91st Oscars? No way! Yes way! Mike Myers, 55, and Dana Carvey, 63, reunited during the Feb. 24 awards show to introduce Best Picture nominee Bohemian’s Rhapsody (since the Queen song was a vital part of the first Wayne’s World movie.) Despite it being 26 years since Wayne’s World 2, Dana and Mike hadn’t lost a beat. The two best-buddies were on stage, talking about how “we’re not worthy” and how they could now “spew” because they would “hurl.”

They were one “schwing” away from making it complete but considering how the landscape has changed since the 1990s…it was probably good that they didn’t. Instead, they introduced a quick video about the Best Film nominee, Bohemian Rhapsody (which actually featured a cameo from Mike. Nice.)

Where will this instance fit in with the pantheon of jaw-dropping Oscar moments? The 2018 Academy Awards offered up some pretty memorable highlights. Mary J. Blige’s performance of “Mighty River” from her movie Mudbound was considered the best of the night, in a ceremony that also featured performances by Common, Gael Garcia Bernal and Andra Day.

"WE'RE NOT WORTHY!!!!" Mike Myers and Dana Carvey hit the 2019 #Oscars to introduce "Bohemian Rhapsody." https://t.co/zSrvQG8ZE6 pic.twitter.com/ZRLpCmtkCN — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019

Frances McDormand, upon winning the award for Actress in a Leading Role, celebrated female filmmakers everywhere. “Look around, ladies and gentlemen. We all have stories we need to tell and projects we need financed. Invite us into your office in a couple days or you can come to ours, whichever suits you best. We’ll tell you all about them,” she said.

Plus, at the end of the night, host Jimmy Kimmel (who pulled off one of his traditional celebrity-filled stunts by taking a bunch of A-listers over to a screening of A Wrinkle In Time with some snacks for the theater’s patrons) made good on a promise he made at the start of the show: whoever gave the shortest acceptance speech would take home a jet ski. Mark Bridges, a costume designer who won for his work on Phantom Thread, was the lucky winner!

Of course, when you’re talking about viral Oscar moments, nothing will top 2017’s La La Land snaffu, which saw Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announce the love letter to Hollywood as the Best Picture. As we all know, it was Moonlight who really won the award. Both Warren and Faye returned to present the award the following year, proving that they could successfully handle the gig (The Shape Of Water won, for those who forgot.)