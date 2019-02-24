Liam Hemsworth Goofs Off With Miley Cyrus At Pre-Oscars Dinner After Hospitalization

Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth attended a pre-Oscars dinner, and seemed to have a great time together! Miley shared pics of the two at their home, and it looked like a blast!

“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer Miley Cyrus, 26, and her Isn’t It Romantic actor husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, were dressed to the nines at a pre-Oscars dinner party, put on by high-end brand Chanel, on Feb. 23, ahead of the big night on Feb. 24.

They looked classy and beautiful in official photos from the event, but Miley also posted her own images from the night on her Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes pics of her and her husband at home together.

In Miley’s funny ‘grams, Liam and Miley made silly faces, while walking down a hallway. She captioned the pics, “hubs,” and “home,” referencing who she was with and where they were. Liam appeared in good spirits following his recent hospitalization – he had had kidney stones during the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic, with Miley walking the movie carpet on his behalf. We love seeing the playful and fun side to their relationship, considering all they’ve been through recently, with their Malibu home being destroyed in November.

Miley attended the Oscar weekend event completely decked out in Chanel. She wore a tweed suit – the top with cap sleeves and a cinched waist, and the bottoms were flared-out knee-length pants in the same design. Miley wore many bracelets, in gold, white, and silver, and one with the Chanel logo written in large letters.

Miley rocked dangling pearl earrings, and wore one space bun at the top of her head with the iconic Chanel logo on it. She kept her makeup fresh and minimal, with her skin looking dewy and perfect! Liam came with Miley to the dinner, wearing a black suit. He rocked some scruff, and looked gorgeous right by Miley’s side.

We’re overjoyed to see this couple looking happy together – for fancy Hollywood events and being their goofy, lovable selves at home! While neither was nominated for an Oscar, we’re sure they’re having fun participating in the exciting weekend! Furthermore, we’re relieved that Liam seemed back to full health.