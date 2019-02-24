Lady Gaga: Why She’s ‘Nervous’ About The Oscars After Golden Globe Awards Snub

Lady Gaga has been graciously looking forward to Hollywood’s biggest night at the Oscars on Feb. 24, but now that the event is almost here, she’s finding herself feeling anxious over certain details.

Lady Gaga, 32, is ready to shine at the 2019 Academy Awards on Feb. 24, but after her experience at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, she’s feeling the pressure and nerves like never before about the big night. “Lady Gaga was very disappointed and upset to not have won at the Globes,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Because of this, it is making her feel a bit nervous going into the rest of awards season. She was so disappointed that she decided to dip out of a few parties much earlier than planned. She had actually planned on partying the night away to celebrate. She was very confident that both she and Bradley [Cooper] and the film itself, too, would win big and it embarrassed Gaga slightly to not have one.”

Gaga was nominated for multiple Golden Globe Awards for her work in A Star Is Born, including Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, which she didn’t win. She did, however, win for Best Original Song, for “Shallow”, which was featured in the A Star Is Born soundtrack. She is nominated in a lot of the same categories for this year’s Oscars, including the prestigious Best Actress award, and she would love nothing more than to win this time.

“Gaga poured her heart and soul into this film and she wants to win during this awards season,” the source continued. “It’s extremely important to her to be taken as a serious actress.” Despite Gaga not winning all the Globes she wanted to win, she’s been garnering a lot of great attention and credit for her appearances other award shows, including her impressive performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Grammy Awards. No matter what happens at this year’s Oscars ceremony, we think Gaga has already secured her place as both a talented singer/songwriter and actress, and we’re wishing her all the best!