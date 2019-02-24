Lady Gaga Stuns In 128-Carat Tiffany Diamond Necklace At The Oscars

She saved the best for last! Lady Gaga was classic, chic and GORGEOUS at the 2019 Oscars, wearing an iconic piece of jewelry. See her show stopping look below!

Lady Gaga, we love you. We are in awe of you! The Star Is Born actress and singer shut DOWN the Oscars red carpet. She was one of the last to arrive, and wore a big, bold Alexander McQueen gown. The black dress was absolutely amazing on the red carpet, with a strapless neckline and a drop-waist. The full skirt made her look like a princess. She wore long, black gloves that covered her elbows. Just wow.

She was very Breakfast at Tiffany’s — and speaking of Tiffany…. She wore Tiffany jewelry, including THE insane 128-carat yellow diamond. The diamond was last worn by Audrey Hepburn while promoting Breakfast at Tiffany’s, so I think we know her fashion inspiration for tonight! According to Tiffany & Co, this is the first time ever that the Tiffany Diamond has been worn at an awards show. It’s 141 years old!

Her stylists, Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, said in a press release, “The chance to work with such an amazing piece of design and history tonight is a creative dream come true. There are so many beautiful jewels in the world, but the radiant Tiffany Diamond, which weighs over 128 carats, is truly exceptional, which is just so fitting for Lady Gaga.”

She also wore 18k yellow gold and platinum earrings with yellow and white diamonds from the 2019 Extraordinary Tiffany Collection. WOW. Her platinum hair was swept up in a gorgeous updo and her makeup was fresh and pretty!