Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Serenade The Oscars With Gorgeous ‘Shallow’ Performance

Now that was epic. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper hit the stage at the 2019 Oscars to perform a stunning rendition of ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star Is Born.’ We will never recover from that amazing performance!

Bradley Cooper, 44, and Lady Gaga, 32, walked up to the Oscars stage hand-in-hand for their stunning rendition of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Bradley started out singing his notes, and then Lady Gaga began playing the piano while she sang her verses. Their chemistry was absolutely electric on stage, just like it was in the movie. When Lady Gaga was hitting that high note in the song, Bradley walked around the piano and sat down next to her to finish out the performance. He wrapped his arm around her, and they stared into each other’s eyes. Jackson and Ally forever! We totally get why fans ship them in real life after that performance!

Bradley admitted that he was nervous about performing the highly-anticipated duet at the Oscars. “I’m sure I’ll be terrified,” he told E! News at the 2019 Directors Guild Awards. The performance was only the second time Bradley and Lady Gaga had performed the song together live. The first time was at Lady Gaga’s concert in Las Vegas on Jan. 26. Just like he did in Las Vegas and in the movie, the talented actor killed it.