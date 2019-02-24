Kylie Jenner Addresses Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Drama By Unfollowing One Of Them

Kylie Jenner has yet to talk about the cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson and her BFF Jordyn Woods, but she just made a major move on social media that may indicate how she’s feeling about it all.

Kylie Jenner, 21, finally gave us a little bit of an indication about how she feels regarding the shocking cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson, 27, and her BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, and it came in the form of unfollowing one of them on social media! That’s right, Kylie decided to unfollow not Jordyn, but Tristan, proving she’s not into guys allegedly messing around on her sister Khloe Kardashian, 34. Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn’t officially said anything about the messy situation yet, we all know actions speak louder than words, and it looks like she’s done befriending Tristan!

What about Jordyn? Well, we’re not so sure how Kylie’s feeling about the fact that her longtime friend, who lived with her, allegedly betrayed Khloe, but the fact that she’s still following her could mean they’re hoping to work things out. Kylie’s sisters, including Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kendall Jenner, 23, didn’t seem to feel the same way though, seeing as all of them were quick to unfollow Jordyn within days news of the scandal broke.

Jordyn and Tristan are believed to have made out during a party the Cleveland Cavaliers player threw at his house on Feb. 17. Although it’s been reported that Khloe and Tristan, who share 10-month-old daughter, True, broke up a few days before the party took place, the alleged act between Jordyn and the athlete has still shocked the KarJenner members and most likely feels like betrayal. After word got out about the situation, sources EXCLUSIVELY told us Jordyn was set to move out of Kylie’s home, and Kylie, who has her own makeup company, even slashed the prices of the products that featured a collaboration with Jordyn by a whopping 50%.

It will be interesting to see where things between Kylie and Jordyn go from here, but we’re wishing everyone the best in the difficult situation!