Krysten Ritter Pregnant: ‘Jessica Jones’ Star Debuts Baby Bump On Oscars Red Carpet

‘Jessica Jones’ may be ending, but Krysten Ritter, 37, has a new starring role: as a mom! See her show off her bump on the Oscars red carpet!

Congratulations are in order for Krysten Ritter! The Jessica Jones star made her way down the Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous red lace gown by Reem Acra, and it wasn’t hard to notice her new accessory: a baby bump! Krysten rocked a truly stunning long-sleeve red lace gown with a matching, deep red lip, and was accompanied by her long-haired beau Adam Granduciel. Her surprising announcement comes just 6 days after it was revealed that her beloved Netflix series, Jessica Jones, would not be returning after this season.

“Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE. I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans,” the 37-year-old actress wrote on Instagram after the news broke. “You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come.” Well, now that we know what is to come, we couldn’t be more excited for Krysten, who is going to be entering the role of “mother” for the first time!

Krysten and Adam have been dating since 2014, and he is the frontman for the band War On Drugs. While the two have never married, they seem happier than ever. Krysten shared an adorable selfie of the two on February 16th to celebrate Adam’s birthday, writing, “Happy bday to the coolest dude I know. Love you, man.” So sweet! We can’t wait to see Krysten and Adam take on parenthood! Congratulations!