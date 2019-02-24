Khloe Kardashian Thinks ‘Bachelorette’ Rumor Started By Producer Mike Fleiss Was ‘Insensitive’

Khloe Kardashian was stung by ‘The Bachelor’ creator Mike Fleiss’ tweets claiming that she was in talks to be the next Bachelorette, a source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian slammed The Bachelor‘s creator, Mike Fleiss, for publicly and persistently claiming on Twitter that Khloe was in contention to be the next Bachelorette. A source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she found Fleiss’ tweets to be insensitive, considering her recent and very messy breakup with Tristan Thompson. “The Kardashian sisters are being there for Khloe now more than ever, and Khloe feels happy and relieved to see how quickly sister Kim came to her defense after Mike Fleiss’ tweets regarding her being the Bachelorette,” our source told us.

Not only was Khloe hurt by the timing of Fleiss’ tweets, she was upset by the fact that what he was claiming could not be further from the truth. “Mike Fleiss is known to draw buzz for his show, but the sisters all felt it was a bit insensitive given the timing of everything, especially because they stand by the fact that it was not true,” our source went on to say. “Khloe was never entertaining the idea and it hurt her to feel someone was using her to gain press for their own show.” Khloe previously dismissed Fleiss’ claims by tweeting, “I’m not f***ing clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!”

On a positive note, Khloe was thankful that Kim, who screengrabbed a text message conversation between herself, Kris Jenner and Khloe in which they denied Fleiss’ claims, defended her so ardently. “Khloe is always the sister to be outspoken and defensive of anyone in her family or any of her friends, so having Kim jump in the way she did all on her own felt good,” our source added. “Khloe realizes how much love and support she has after seeing everyone come to her side and support her in the last two weeks both in person and on social media. She knows she will get through this difficult time.”