Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to share then and now photos of her son, Joaquin Consuelos, in honor of his 16th birthday on Feb. 24, and we can’t get over how much he looks like his dad, Mark Consuelos!

Kelly Ripa, 48, gave a special shout-out to her youngest child, Joaquin, on Feb. 24, his 16th birthday when she posted a current photo and a baby photo of him to Instagram, and it’s amazing how much he resembles his 47-year-old dad, Mark Consuelos! In the current photo, Kelly can be seen posing and smiling with Joaquin, and his features are definitely similar to Mark’s. In the throwback photo, Kelly can be seen posing with Joaquin as a baby and what appears to be daughter, Lola, who is now 17. “And then the newborn turned 16…..Happy birthday Joaquin!!! You are the gift that keeps on giving. We all love you more than words can say ❤️💕⭐️🎂🎈🎉🎁,” Kelly captioned the cute pics.

Kelly’s proud mom post about Joaquin is no surprise considering she’s very open about being grateful for her three children, Lola, Joaquin, and oldest son, Michael, 21, either through talking about them on her talk show, Live with Kelly & Ryan, or by posting pics of them on social media. All three children have also appeared numerous times on her show, which further proves how much she enjoys showing off her love for them whenever she can!

Although Kelly is happy about her family, she recently admitted to feeling regret over not having a fourth child with Mark. In a discussion with co-host Ryan Seacrest, on their show, the former All My Children star talked about what led to her having just three and why she feels like she would have had more now. “I am regretful that we didn’t have more,” she said. “There is [sic] many different reasons. First of all, triangulation in the family dynamic. You always have…when they’re small, not when they’re older…when they are small you always have two against one. It is just the way it is, it’s unavoidable. But I also just loved having them.”

She also touched upon how she feels about her three kids as adults. “‘I adore them as the grown-ups that they’ve become, I will say my kids are kind people and they’re good people and I’m proud of them for that,” she explained. “But when they are tiny, they are just so adorable. And they say amazing things, and I miss all of that.”

We’re wishing a very Happy Birthday to Joaquin! We always look forward to seeing Kelly’s pics of her kids, so we can’t wait for her future posts!