Kacey Musgraves Wows in Tulle Pink Dress At The 2019 Oscars

Kacey Musgraves won four Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, but she also won our hearts on the 2019 Oscars red carpet in a pink tiered and tulle dress!

Only two weeks after sweeping the Grammy Awards with four wins for her album Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves, 30, stunned on the Oscars red carpet, wearing pink again! She wore a tulle pink dress which was tiered into separate sections, and we absolutely loved it! Kacey graced the red carpet due to being a presenter at the 91st Academy Awards, and we can’t wait to see her work her magic onstage. Kacey was probably relieved to only be presenting, as opposed to being up for awards – it will probably be a nice break for her to announce someone else’s name!

On the red carpet, Kacey looked beautiful and we expected no less. Kacey’s dress was divided into sections, and was cinched at her waist with a sparkling, glittering bow. The dress came together all the way up at her neck, and there were pieces of tulle coming out from the top of her arms. Kacey’s makeup complemented her outfit – her face was glowing. Kacey had on a peachy-nude lipstick and a thick black winged eyeliner. In her Instagram Stories, Kacey showed off her Oscars makeup from legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath! Kacey wore her hair back, and held onto a diamond clutch to match her bow, and wore diamond stud earrings as well. The Grammy-winning artist may have taken a break from being up for an award, but she didn’t take a break from looking the part!

Kacey’s Oscars red carpet win followed her stunning Grammys strapless pink dress, which made her look positively angelic! At her big night, Kacey glowed in pink makeup and flowing black hair. When she won Album of the Year, Kacey’s reaction was meme-ified across the internet, and we wonder if her presenting at the Oscars will have the same viral effect!

We’re so thrilled that Kacey has kicked off 2019 to a great start, and we’re beyond excited to see what the singer will do next! We hope she’ll enjoy the Oscars ceremony, and have a fun time presenting, and also relax and enjoy the rest of the night!