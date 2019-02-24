Julia Roberts Wows In Hot Pink Dress To Present ‘Best Picture’ At 2019 Oscars: See Gorgeous Pic

Julia Roberts rocked a bold color to present the last award at the 2019 Oscars! Now that’s how you end an award show.

Bravo, Julia Roberts. The Pretty Woman actress, 51, may have been handing out an award at the 2019 Oscars, but we’d like to nominate Julia for an honor too: best dressed! To present the coveted “Best Picture” award, Julia took the stage in an off the shoulder gown, which demanded attention with its unique shade that bordered between hot pink and fuchsia! The saturated color was a lovely complement to her golden blonde hair, which was styled in loose waves. The actress accessorized with dangling diamond earrings, and equally sparkly bracelets. Get a closer look below!

Obviously, Julia is no stranger to the Oscars. She took home the honor for “Best Actress” at the 2014 Academy Awards for her leading role in Erin Brockovich, and has been nominated for three other roles: “Best Supporting Actress” (August: Osage County and Steel Magnolias), and “Best Actress” again (Pretty Woman).

The Academy has put on a memorable show for 2019, which Julia’s presence (and impeccable style) helped make even more special. The audience members got on their feet when Julia announced Green Book won “Best Picture,” beating out Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Black Panther, Roma, A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman, and Vice. You can check out even more show highlights in our gallery above! The Oscars proved it can still run smoothly, even without a host — the Academy’s first time pulling off such a feat!

Julia’s dress was just one of the many pink dresses we saw on Oscars Sunday. Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan led a trail of pink ruffles across the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals, while Kacey Musgraves presented in another dramatic pink piece that packed on layers of frilly tulle. We’re living for this year’s Oscars trend!