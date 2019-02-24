Jennifer Lopez Sparkles In Long-Sleeved Silver Gown At 2019 Oscars

It’s always a treat to see Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet, and she absolutely did not disappoint when she showed up to the Oscars on Feb. 24. Check out her gorgeous look here!

Jennifer Lopez is an absolute red carpet QUEEN, so it was no surprise when she showed up to the 2019 Academy Awards looking beyond incredible on Feb. 24. The triple threat superstar, who is in attendance at the Oscars as a presenter, showed off her amazing figure in a curve-hugging, Tom Ford metallic dress. The ensemble featured long sleeves and a high neckline, but J.Lo’s bod was still front and center in the covered-up ensemble. To complete the look, Jennifer wore her hair swept to the side, and she looked truly AMAZING!

The last time J.Lo attended the Oscars was back in 2015, and she looked like an absolute princess in a blush-colored ball gown. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline, which allowed Jen to some some skin, and included beading all throughout the top portion of the dress. She pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail for the show, keeping the focus totally on her neckline! Later that night, she changed into a silver embellished gown with an even deeper-cut neckline for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Seriously, this woman knows what she’s doing!

Of course, Jennifer had an amazing accessory added to her red carpet look at this year’s show — her boyfriend of two years, Alex Rodriguez, of course! The two are more in love than ever, and are always a standout couple at award shows. As always, A-Rod looked like a total hunk, but he totally let Jen have the spotlight.

Jennifer is currently training to play a stripper in a new movie called Hustlers, and she’s been working hard to get her body in shape for the film. Recently, Jen started her second trial of a 10-day no sugar/no carb diet, and it’s certainly paying off — at 49 years old, she’s more fit than EVER! We can’t wait to see where she pops up next!