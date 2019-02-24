Jennifer Hudson Brings The Heat To 2019 Academy Awards In Fierce Red Dress

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson showed up to the Oscars in a dress that deserved a trophy of its own. See her stunning look from the red carpet here!

Can we get a slow clap? Jennifer Hudson, 37, looked so good at the 2019 Academy Awards! The 91st annual show is always a star-studded event, but JHud still managed to stand out in the crowd. The former coach from the The Voice opted to wear a vivid red dress with ruffles that swept across the entirety of the front. The one-shouldered number was paired with accessories that were equally as elegant. The actress strut down the carpet with silver statement earrings, and strappy metallic sandals to match. With her hair pulled back into a chic ballerina bun and a clean makeup look, the actress definitely let her dress do the talking!

There’s a reason Jennifer showed up to the show looking so flawless. She’s set to take the stage! The star, who won an Oscar in 2006 for her supporting role in Dreamgirls, is performing “I’ll Fight” at the 2019 show. The track is featured in the documentary RBG, which received a nod for Best Documentary this year. JHud has some big shoes to fill with the track originally written by Diane Warren, but she’s the perfect gal for the job!

The actress and singer joins a list of uber talented performers on the bill for the show. Bette Midler will perform “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from the film Mary Poppins Returns. “Shallow,” the hit song from A Star Is Born, will be performed by Lady Gaga and her co-star Bradley Cooper. Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing SZA and Kendrick Lamar team up for “All The Stars” as we first thought.

You go, JHud! The stunning star always knows how to slay a red carpet. See her dress above and catch all of the hottest Oscars looks to date here!