Jason Momoa Teased For Wearing A Scrunchie On The Oscars Red Carpet – See Wild Tweets

Men weren’t afraid to embrace their feminine side at the 2019 Oscars! Jason Momoa wore a scrunchie on his wrist, and fans were quick to point out the quirky style choice.

Oscars fashion is usually unattainably glamorous, but Jason Momoa made the most relatable style choice we could possibly imagine at the 91st Academy Awards. The Aquaman star showed up on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles wearing a blush and grey suit and a hair scrunchie on his wrist. And not just a regular scrunchie either; it was a Fendi scrunchie. No one will ever be able to convince me that hair ties aren’t bracelets from this day forth.

Clearly I’m not alone in thinking that a scrunchie on the wrist is a fashion statement. Twitter immediately erupted with memes and jokes about the Game of Thrones alum’s sartorial choice. Buzzfeed tweeted a picture of Momoa rocking the hair accessory alongside a photo of Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski saying a modified quote: “A hair scrunchie is something that can actually be so personal.” (The phrase “mac and cheese” was edited out to accomodate hair scrunchie.)

Twitter user @antoniacere shared a clip of Momoa on the carpet with his wife Lisa Bonet and tweeted, “So far Jason Mamoa’s matching velvet scrunchie has been winning the red carpet for me.” Meanwhile, @lilmelodramxtic hilariously wrote, “Jason Momoa’s pink velvet scrunchie has rights #Oscars.”

But Momoa isn’t even the first celebrity to rock the 90s hair accessory while walking a red carpet. Just a day before the Oscars, Dakota Johnson showed up to the Independent Spirit Awards wearing a navy scrunchie around her wrist. The hair tie matched perfectly to her navy jumpsuit by Gucci. The faux bracelet added another youthful element to the strapless number which also featured a sweet cherry print.

Basically, wearing your hair tie around your wrist is officially a style DO and we’re here for it. Now you can tell everyone that you’ve been ahead of the trends for years. But Momoa isn’t the only celeb who looked great at the Oscars – head up to the gallery above to see what everyone else wore!