Heidi Klum showed up to Elton John‘s now-infamous Oscars party on Feb. 24 in a gold sheer dress that stood out! The former judge on America’s Got Talent strutted her stuff in a sheer black dress with glittering gold leaf and bird designs and it was amazing. While there have been so many stars tonight who have stunned on the Oscars red carpet and later during the night’s various after-parties, this look might be one of our favorites. Take a glance at the full picture of her gorgeous outfit below!

Meanwhile, Heidi recently confirmed that she is in fact leaving America’s Got Talent following the Feb. 18 episode, which is the AGT: The Champions finale.”I wanted to say THANK YOU and how amazing the past 6 years have been while working on @AGT … I love my fellow judges, our hosts & AMAZING CREW … It’s been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much! I will be watching and voting from home!”

Recently, we learned more about Heidi’s plans for her upcoming wedding to 29-year-old guitarist Tom Kaulitz, which will apparently feature vows in both German and English! “[Heidi is] going all out on a huge, over-the-top wedding in Cologne, not far from where she’s from,” a source told Life & Style. “She says it’s going to be a love-fest full of their families and all the best German food – like bratwursts, schnitzel, and of course, beer! – and traditions. Heidi’s never been this happy!”

