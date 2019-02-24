Emma Stone Sparkles In Red & Gold Sequined Dress At 2019 Oscars

Emma Stone dazzled like the queen she is at the 2019 Oscars. The Oscar winner wowed in a stunning red and gold dress that will go down in the history books as another iconic Emma look!

Emma Stone, 30, just shut it down on the Oscars red carpet, and we are living for it! The actress dazzled in a red and gold sequined dress by Louis Vuitton. The gown featured sharp shoulder sleeves that we are obsessed with. Her hair was pulled back behind her ears into a bun, letting all eyes stay on her incredible dress. She completed her epic look with a red smokey eye and a bright pink lip. She was undoubtedly one of the best dressed stars of the night!

Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak styled Emma’s hair into a sculptural bun created using Leonor Greyl products. “Emma’s Louis Vuitton dress is so striking with these strong elements, and I really didn’t want to compete with that. It’s elegant, sleek and high-shine, and I wanted the hair to match,” Mara said.

Emma is currently nominated for her third Oscar at the 2019 show. She’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in critically-acclaimed movie, The Favourite. Emma is up against Regina King, Marina de Tavira, Amy Adams, and her Favourite co-star Rachel Weisz. She won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2017 for her role in La La Land opposite Ryan Gosling. Could this be her night once again?!

When it comes to the red carpet, you never know what Emma is going to wear. She loves to switch things up and surprise us all. At the 2019 SAG Awards, Emma opted for a fierce gold and black pantsuit with a giant bow instead of a gown. At the 2019 Golden Globes a few weeks earlier, Emma dazzled in a nude, silver-beaded dress designed by Louis Vuitton.

In addition to The Favourite, Emma also took over TV in 2018 with her role in the Netflix series Maniac alongside Jonah Hill. The actress is currently filming the highly-anticipated Zombieland sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap. She is also expected to start working on the live-action Cruella de Vil movie soon.